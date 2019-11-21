|
|
Patricia Weiss
Mason - Patricia A. Weiss - beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Weiss, loving mother of Chris (Megan) Weiss, step-mother of Binnie (Ken) Johnson, Michael (Lesley) Lowe Weiss, Mary (David) Sieg, and David (Shelley) Weiss. Pat passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Visitation at Christ's Church, 5165 Western Row Road, Mason OH 45040 on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 3:00 pm until time of service at 5:00 pm. For full obituary please go to www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019