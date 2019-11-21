Services
Christ's Church at Mason
5165 Western Row Rd
Mason, OH 45040
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Christ's Church
5165 Western Row Road
Mason, OH
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
Christ's Church
5165 Western Row Road
Mason, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Weiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Weiss

Add a Memory
Patricia Weiss Obituary
Patricia Weiss

Mason - Patricia A. Weiss - beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Weiss, loving mother of Chris (Megan) Weiss, step-mother of Binnie (Ken) Johnson, Michael (Lesley) Lowe Weiss, Mary (David) Sieg, and David (Shelley) Weiss. Pat passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Visitation at Christ's Church, 5165 Western Row Road, Mason OH 45040 on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 3:00 pm until time of service at 5:00 pm. For full obituary please go to www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -