Patricia Westenberg
Cincinnati, OH - Patricia Westenberg (nee Byrne), much loved and devoted wife, mom, grandma and great grandma ascended to heaven on March 11, 2020 at the age of 90. Married to Len Westenberg Sr. for 63 years, she was very proud of her five children, Len Westenberg Jr. (Codie), Linda Werbylo (Rick), Dennis Westenberg, Rose Hagen (Mark), Lisa Stirk (Tom), ten grandchildren and twelve great-grand children. Dear sister to Jean Winter, the late Charles Byrne and devoted sister-in-law to Karl Westenberg. Funeral mass will be at Bayley at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the . Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020