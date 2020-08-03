1/1
Patricia Whitton
Patricia Whitton

Erlanger - Patricia Ann Whitton, 82, of Erlanger, KY passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Facility in Edgewood, KY. She was born on August 15, 1937 in Danville, KY to the late Samuel and Anna Lee Grant. Patricia worked for 37 years as a nurse for St. Elizabeth Medical Center. Giving back to the community was very important to Patricia, and she volunteered at St. Barbara Parish, the United Christian Volunteers, and served on the Kenton County Board of Health. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings: Harold Grant, Rosemary Tyree, Marion Grant, and Elaine Elder. Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, and she will be dearly missed. She is survived by her loving Husband: William "Bill" Whitton, her beloved children: Jeff Whitton, Karen (Jim) Bush, and Julie (Eric) Murphy, her grandchildren: Carley (Zachary Hess) Whitton, Molly (Brian) Sheeley, Meghan Bush, Andrew Bush, Nathan Bush, Brenden Murphy, Geoffrey (Racquelle Couch) Murphy, and Jenna Murphy, her dear siblings: Leo Rita (Stuart) McDermott, Jerry (Janie) Grant, Charles Grant, and Delores Young, and 3 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held for Patricia on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 8:45 AM until 9:45 AM at St. Barbara Parish, 4042 Turkeyfoot Rd, Erlanger, KY 41018. Mass of Christian Burial will be held following the visitation at 10:00 AM at the Church. Following Mass, Patricia will be entombed at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Erlanger, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to United Christian Volunteers at 15 Kenton Street, Elsmere, KY 41018 or to St. Vincent De Paul at 2655 Crescent Springs Rd., Covington, KY 41017. Online condolences can be made online at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and regulations set by the Governor, mask and social distancing will be mandatory at the services held for Mrs. Whitton.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
