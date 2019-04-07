Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Deupree House
3939 Erie Avenue
Cincinnati - Patricia West Wineland was born January 20,1933 in Cincinnati OH to Margaret and Ranald West. After a brief battle with pneumonia, complicated by Alzheimer's disease, she went to sing and dance with her angels on January 25, 2019. Patty grew up in Cincinnati and attended Walnut Hills High School and the University of Cincinnati where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She met Robert Newbold at UC and they married in 1953.

In 1960 Patty and her family moved to Novato CA where she worked at McGraw-Hill Publishing Co. She married her second husband, Donald Wineland, in 1972. Both were interested in their family histories and visited England and Ireland. They were happily married for 26 years until Donald passed suddenly in 1998.

Always a lover of music, Patty often harmonized with guest pianists who came to the senior residences where she lived.

Patty is survived by her step-mother, Mary (Ranald) West; brother Stephen (Jackie) West; daughter Nancy (David) Mathews; nieces Jennifer (Douglas) Wyatt and Mary Ellen (Ben Cohen) West; nephew Randolph (Daphene) Wachs; granddaughter Asheley (Erik) Martin and grandson, Ryan Mathews. She was preceded in death by her son, Robby Newbold, and her sister, Margaret (Royal) Riedinger.

Friends are invited to a celebration of her life at the Deupree House,3939 Erie Avenue, Friday, April 12, at 4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019
