Services
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
(859) 472-7811
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Wright

Add a Memory
Patricia Wright Obituary
Patricia Wright

California - Patricia Wright (78) of California, KY passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home. Patricia was born in Warren, OH on August 11, 1942, daughter the late Verner and Ruth Davis Smith. Patricia was a member of the Grants Lick Baptist Church and retired from Western Southern Life. Patricia is survived by her husband Roland Wright, sons Kevin (Vicki) Wright, Brett (Rhonda) Wright, Darren (Tammi) Wright, brothers Robert (Bonnie) Smith, Rick (Kristi) Smith, sister Carol Rodriguez and 7-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her brother Rusty Smith. Graveside funeral services will be held privately at the Oakland Cemetery in Grants Lick, KY. Peoples Funeral Home of Butler is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Grants Lick Baptist Church, 941 Clay Ridge Road, Alexandria, KY 41001.Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -