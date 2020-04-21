|
|
Patricia Wright
California - Patricia Wright (78) of California, KY passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home. Patricia was born in Warren, OH on August 11, 1942, daughter the late Verner and Ruth Davis Smith. Patricia was a member of the Grants Lick Baptist Church and retired from Western Southern Life. Patricia is survived by her husband Roland Wright, sons Kevin (Vicki) Wright, Brett (Rhonda) Wright, Darren (Tammi) Wright, brothers Robert (Bonnie) Smith, Rick (Kristi) Smith, sister Carol Rodriguez and 7-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her brother Rusty Smith. Graveside funeral services will be held privately at the Oakland Cemetery in Grants Lick, KY. Peoples Funeral Home of Butler is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Grants Lick Baptist Church, 941 Clay Ridge Road, Alexandria, KY 41001.Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020