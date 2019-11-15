Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick David Jones

Add a Memory
Patrick David Jones Obituary
Patrick David Jones

Florence - Patrick David Jones, 56 of Florence, KY, formerly of Taylor Mill, passed away Wednesday November 13, 2019.

A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Tuesday November 19, 2019 at 11am followed by a service at 1pm. Burial will take place at 2pm in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Condolences can be left at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com. Donations can be made in his name to St. Anthony's School, 485 Grand Ave, Taylor Mill, KY, 41015.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -