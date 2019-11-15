|
Patrick David Jones
Florence - Patrick David Jones, 56 of Florence, KY, formerly of Taylor Mill, passed away Wednesday November 13, 2019.
A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Tuesday November 19, 2019 at 11am followed by a service at 1pm. Burial will take place at 2pm in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Condolences can be left at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com. Donations can be made in his name to St. Anthony's School, 485 Grand Ave, Taylor Mill, KY, 41015.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019