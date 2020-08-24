Patrick Francis Leisgang
North Bend - passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on August 22, 2020 after a lifelong battle with Ollier's disease and subsequent bone cancer. Beloved son of John J. and Diane M. (nee Hemsath) Leisgang. Dear brother of Brian (Jennifer) Leisgang, Anna (Doug) Steinriede, Maria (Roland) Wessel, Elizabeth (Tim) Morso, Mary Leisgang and Margaret Leisgang. Loving uncle of 10 nieces and nephews.
Born April 13, 1983 in Western Hills, attended Elder High School (class of 2001) and University of Dayton (class of 2005). Patrick will be remembered for his courageous spirit, warm smile and his ability to make people laugh even in the face of adversity. His passion for birds was evident with his fair feathered friend, Roscoe. He would light up any room especially in the presence of his many nieces and nephews. The support of his remarkable friends is a testimony to their mutual love and respect for each other. He exemplified the Elder motto of "Altiora" (the higher things). He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Family will receive friends for a visitation on Friday, August 28 at Neidhard-Minges funeral home (3155 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211) from 4PM until 8PM. A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Visitation (3172 South Rd, Cincinnati OH 45248) on Saturday, August 29th at 12PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205 or the charity of your choice
