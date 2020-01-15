Services
Patrick J. Holtgrewe Obituary
Patrick J. Holtgrewe

Delhi Twp. - beloved son of Shirley Holtgrewe and the late Will Holtgrewe, brother of Joe Holtgrewe and the late Jenny Carr, brother-in-law of Terry Carr, nephew of Babs & Ed Caromosino. Survived by special cousins, friends and relatives. Patrick passed away on January 10, 2020 at the age of 53. Family will greet friends Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 6 PM until time of memorial service at 7 PM at the Vitt, Stermer and Anderson Funeral Home, 4619 Delhi Pike. If desired, memorials may be made to Elder High School in memory of Pat.www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020
