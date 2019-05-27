Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Jordan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patrick Jordan Obituary
Patrick Jordan

Verona - Patrick J. Jordan. Passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Patrick is survived by his wife, Marianna E. Jordan; children, Glenda Gray, Nancy Jordan, Kelly (John) Richard, Douglas (Mary) Martin and Thomas (Charity) Jordan; sister, Bonita (Charlie) Bowman; he was preceded in death by his son, the late Patrick Jordan. Patrick is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, May 29th from 11:00 am until time of Blessing at 1:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Interment at Mother of God Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Middendorf Funeral Home
Download Now