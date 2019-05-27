|
|
Patrick Jordan
Verona - Patrick J. Jordan. Passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Patrick is survived by his wife, Marianna E. Jordan; children, Glenda Gray, Nancy Jordan, Kelly (John) Richard, Douglas (Mary) Martin and Thomas (Charity) Jordan; sister, Bonita (Charlie) Bowman; he was preceded in death by his son, the late Patrick Jordan. Patrick is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, May 29th from 11:00 am until time of Blessing at 1:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Interment at Mother of God Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 27, 2019