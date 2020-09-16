1/1
Patrick L. Parker
Patrick L. Parker

Florence - Patrick L. Parker, 84, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. He worked as a sales executive for multiple chemical companies over the years and was a Navy Veteran. Preceded in death by his parents Audrey and America Parker, daughter Deborah Parker, and brother Lee (Wanda) Parker. Survivors include his wife Wanda Parker, daughter Sandra Richardson, son Christopher Luster, and daughter Gina Luster. Also surviving are grandchildren David, Courtney, Ryan, Christian, Cydney, Chloe, and great-granddaughter Layah, niece Susan Simmons, nephew Greg Parker and numerous close friends. Visitation will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, from 10am to 12pm with funeral services to follow at Linnemann Funeral Homes 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005. Burial will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger. Memorial contributions can be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Heart Institute C4 Clinic 3333 Burnett Ave, Cincinnati OH, 45229 or St Elizabeth Hospice 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
SEP
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
