Patrick Lachtrupp
Cincinnati - Lachtrupp, Patrick, proud and loving father of his little angel and love of his life, Tracie Williams-Lachtrupp, devoted son of Dave and Terri (nee Adams) Lachtrupp, dear brother of Angie (James) Prueter, grandson of the late Marilyn and Richard Adams Jr, Ruth and Lloyd Lachtrupp. Also survived by many caring relatives and friends. Died suddenly October 17, 2019 at the age of 34. Visitation Wednesday October 23, 2019 at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238, 9AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Addiction Services Council, www.addictionservicescouncil.org, 2828 Vernon Place, Cincinnati, OH 45219. www.meyergeiser.com.
