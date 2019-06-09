Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Mt. Washington, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Mt. Washington, OH
Cincinnati - Patrick Leo McGlade passed away June 3, 2019, in Cincinnati. He was born March 14, 1945, in Chicago, the son of the late Leo and Carolyn (nee Johnson) McGlade. A graduate of Delavan-Darian (Wisconsin) High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in the Vietnam War. Upon receiving an honorable discharge, he moved to Cincinnati where he enjoyed his life with the former Barbara Wilson. During his career, he served as a Quality Control Engineer for several manufacturers including Wilson Sporting Goods, Irwin Tool, and American Fan. He was an accomplished drummer and played with the Cincinnati Caledonian Pipes and Drums and had the opportunity to play with the Cincinnati Pops conducted by Eric Kunzel. He was a member of Guardian Angels parish. Pat's favorite times were spent with his family. He is survived by Barbara (nee Wilson), his wife of 53 years; daughters Shannon (Jim) Kapp and Kellie (Todd) Siler; son, Patrick M. McGlade; and grandchildren Emma, Sean, and Moira Kapp, and Erin and Jillian Siler. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church Mt. Washington on Wed. June 12, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Wed. from 9:30-10:30 AM. Donation can be made to the Irish Heritage Center Charitable Foundation. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 9, 2019
