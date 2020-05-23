Rev. Patrick McMullen
Rev. Patrick McMullen

Batavia - Reverend Patrick McMullen, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 Beloved son of the late Jim and Peggy (nee Devins) McMullen. See full obituary at www.tuftsschildmeyer.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
