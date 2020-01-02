|
Patrick T. Smith
Ft. Thomas - Patrick T. Smith, 69, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on December 26, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. Pat was a retired Auto Mechanic with BAE Systems. He was an ASI Certified Master Mechanic, and a member the KY Chapter of Muskie Inc. Pat was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Smith. Pat is survived by his wife, Christine Smith, his sons, Randy (Kris) Smith, and Alex (Roxanne) Smith, his brothers, Les (Patty) Smith, and Dave (Kathy) Smith, his grandchildren, Caitlynn Smith, Anna Smith, and Kenzie Smith, and his mother in law, Marietta Heupel. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 1:00 pm Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Dobbling Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017, American Kidney Foundation 6110 Executive Boulevard Suite 1010 Rockville, MD 20852-3903. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020