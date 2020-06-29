Patrick Thomas Vaughn
Patrick Thomas Vaughn

Ripley, OH - Born on March 16, 1967 in Cincinnati, OH. Went home to be with the lord on June 24, 2020 at the age of 53. Loving brother of Kenneth, James, Gerrard, Edward, Micheal and Anthony Vaughn, Karen Kramer, Julie Leach and the late Connie and Elmer Vaughn. Cherished son of the late James L. and Kathleen E. (nee Wolfensperger) Vaughn. Also survived by 18 nieces and nephews, numerous great nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Friends will be received on Friday, July 3, 11 AM - 2 PM at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Hiett Chapel Cemetery, Ripley, OH.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
