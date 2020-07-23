1/
Patti Jo (Losh) Shull
1951 - 2020
Patti Jo Shull (nee Losh)

Mason - Patti Jo Shull (nee Losh), born February 27, 1951, passed away surrounded by loved ones on July 22, 2020. Patti is survived by her loving husband Daniel Shull, beloved children Bradley (Natasha) Shull and Stacy (Todd) Hoffert, dear grandchildren Grace, Gabriel, Griffin Shull, and Brady and Ava Jo Hoffert, siblings Tom (Teresa) Losh and Becky (Danny) Scruggs. She is preceded in death by dear parents Dick and Grace Losh. Services for Patti are private at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in honor of Patti to Pink Ladies Susan B. Komen Cancer Research or Crossroads Church - Mason. Services in Care of Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home-Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-2911
