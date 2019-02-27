Services
St Timothy Church
10272 US-42
Union, KY 41091
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Timothy Church
Union, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Timothy Church
Union, KY
View Map
Patti Walters Obituary
Patti Walters

Union - Patti Moser Walters, 69, passed away Sunday February 24, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Florence, KY. Patti was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family and friends. She was unwavering in her faith and was a dedicated member of St. Timothy's parish in Union, KY. Patti was preceded in death by her parents J.L. and Bettie Moser. She is survived by her husband Greg, children Scott (Kirsten) Walters, Erin (Seth) Rourke, Gavin (Korin) Walters, Drew (Amy Little) Walters, and brothers Michael (Joanna) Moser, Dan (Therese) Moser, and Kevin (Mary) Moser. Also surviving are grandchildren Will, Ella, Olivia, Lowan, and Blaine Walters. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly by all. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday February 28, 2019 from 10am to 12pm with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Timothy Church in Union, KY. Burial of cremated remains will follow at St. John Cemetery in Ft Mitchell, KY. Memorials can be made to Notre Dame Academy 1699 Hilton Drive Park Hills, KY, 41011. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 27, 2019
