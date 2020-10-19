Patton A. Stevens



Bethel - Patton A. Stevens, 74, of Bethel, OH, passed away on October 18, 2020. Patton was born December 6, 1945, in New Richmond, OH, to the late Royal and Ester Stevens. Loving husband of the late Kay L. Stevens (nee Trumble). Beloved father of Shelia Wolf, and the late Katie Bauman. Grandfather of D'sheild Eversole (Paul), Gerald Trumble (Angela), Jamie Stevens, Alex Faught, Jimmy Wolf, and Tyler Bauman. Great-grandfather of Adrian Eversole, Sadie Trumble, and Tatum Wolf. Also survived by his brothers; Jerry Stevens, and David Stevens (the late Judy). Preceded in death by 15 brothers, and sisters. A public visitation will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 W. Main St. (St. Rt. 125) Amelia, on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 6-8:00 PM. Funeral service Friday, October 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment Laurel Carmel Cemetery, New Richmond.









