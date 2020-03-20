|
|
Patty Ann Geers, 63, of Dry Ridge, KY, passed away unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth Medical Center - Grant County on Wednesday March 18, 2020. Born October 27, 1956 in Covington, KY, she was the daughter of Shirley Ann Casey and the late William "Bill" Casey.
On August 27, 1988 Patty was united in marriage to her husband of 32 years, Donald Geers. She retired from Comair Airlines last year where she worked in the Human Resources Department. She loved decorating and spending time doing yard work, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who affectionately loved her as "Grammy". She loved reaching out to others; "she always thought of everyone else before herself."
She leaves to remember her legacy, her husband: Donald Gerhard Geers; two sons: Joshua Ryan (Kelly) Ives of Lexington, KY, Jacob Gerhard Casey (Heather) Geers of Dry Ridge, KY; two daughters: Elizabeth Ann (Steven) Hamm of Independence, KY, Stephanie Lynn (Jason) King of Lexington, KY; one sister: Diana Lynn Casey of Florence, KY; her mother: Shirley Ann Lacefield Casey and her mother-n-law: Elfreida Geers. Nine grandchildren also survive:
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday March 25, 2020 at 1:30 at Stanley Funeral Homes - Crittenden location. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020