Services
Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home - Forest Park
11400 Winton Rd
Forest Park, OH 45240
(513) 742-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
10180 Woodlawn Blvd.
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
10180 Woodlawn Blvd.
Patty B. Jones


1912 - 2019
Patty B. Jones Obituary
Patty B. Jones

Cincinnati - Patty Bates Jones, age 106, member Mt. Zion Baptist Church 60+ years, passed Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Cincinnati. She is survived by her cousins, Mrs. Stanlyn Killen, Charles Younger, Sr., Ralph Younger, Cheryl Brown, Kimberly Nuby Brown, Etta Hampton, Susan Farley, Ms. Dean Sheard, Deborah Rhodes and Gail Maxberry; a loving friend, Ruth Castaldo, other relatives and many dear friends. Funeral service 11:00am Thursday, August 22, 2019, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 10180 Woodlawn Blvd. Visitation 10-11am. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by Thompson, Hall and Jordan Funeral Home. Please view and sign her registry at www.thompsonhalljordan.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019
