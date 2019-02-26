Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Paul A. Termuhlen Obituary
Paul A. Termuhlen

Cold Spring - Paul A. Termuhlen, age 86, of Cold Spring, KY passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 at his residence. Paul was a retired industrial engineer for U.S. Army® Corps of Engineers. He was a Korean War Navy Veteran and a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans. He was also a member of St. Joseph Church, Camp Springs, KY and Knights of Columbus. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Termuhlen (nee Potter) in 2004. He is survived by: children, Terri (Bob) Smith, Jeff Termuhlen, Tracey (Phil Arthur) Termuhlen and Paula (Jim) Bogart; siblings, Mary Helen Depew and Robert Termuhlen; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 28th from 11:00am until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 pm at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Joseph Church, 6833 Four Mile Rd, Melbourne, KY 41059. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 26, 2019
