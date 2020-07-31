Paul "Mike" Barnes
Loveland, OH. - Died July 26, 2020, after a brief illness. Mike died as he lived: racing ahead to his next big adventure. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna K. Barnes, and will be dearly missed by his children: Kathy (Steve) Morris, Leslie (Tom) Kline, and Mike, Jr., and by his grandchildren, Josh, Jake, Grace, Alexis, and TJ, who brought him great joy. Mike loved to travel and socialize and will be greatly missed by his siblings and his many friends, near and far. A celebration of life memorial service is being planned. Details to follow. Donations can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
or to a charity of your choice
.