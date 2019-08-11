Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
College Hill Presbyterian Church
5742 Hamilton Ave
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
College Hill Presbyterian Church
5742 Hamilton Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Berleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul "Jerry" Berleman


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Paul "Jerry" Berleman Obituary
Paul "Jerry" Berleman

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Caroline, loving father of Paul (Kelly) Berleman, Theresa (Mike) Brown, Kim Leisure-Jansen (Mark Jansen) & Greg Leisure, grandfather of Tyler, Brooke, Austin, Buzz & Zachary, brother of Sandy (Ken) Hinkle. Jerry, age 84 passed away Tuesday August 6, 2019. Visitation: Tuesday August 13, 10 AM: Service 11 AM at College Hill Presbyterian Church 5742 Hamilton Ave, 45224. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now