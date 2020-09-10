1/1
Paul "Hodge" Borros
Paul "Hodge" Borros

Erlanger - Paul "Hodge" Borros, 91, of Erlanger, KY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. Hodge retired after working 40 years in the Jewelry wholesale manufacturing business. In his late teens and early twenties he was a messenger on the L&N Railroad and then a Fireman on the C&O Railroad. After retirement he became a shuttle driver for Allright Parking at the Cincinnati Airport. He was a 55-year member of St. Joseph Church in Crescent Springs.

Hodge was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Borros (nee Goetz) and his son, Mike Borros.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen Borros of Villa Hills, KY; and his siblings, Tom Borros of Independence, KY, Sister Mary Belle Borros CDP of Melbourne, KY, and David (Marilyn) Borros of Olmsted Township, OH. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Hodge will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 11:00AM-1:00PM at St. Joseph Church in Crescent Springs, KY. Mass of Christian burial will follow the visitation at 1:00PM at the church. Burial at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.

Guests and visitors for Hodge's services are asked to wear face coverings in the church and to social distance once inside.

In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial contributions to: Congregation of Divine Providence, 5300 St. Anne Dr., Melbourne, KY 41059. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
