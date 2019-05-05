|
Paul Busch
Union - Paul Robert Busch, 75, of Union, KY, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. Paul was born in Covington, KY on September 22, 1943 to the late Camillus and Blanche Busch. During his life, Paul worked many years in Sales with Joseph Cadillac after a career with R.L. Polk, and was a member of St. Pius X Church. All of Paul's siblings preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Marilyn Busch (nee Rohling), son Robert Paul Busch and his wife Victoria Starr-Busch, grandson Griffin Starr, and many other loving family members. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 5pm until 7pm at St. Pius X Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation and begin at 7pm. The interment will take place at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions can be sent to the , 2808 Reading Rd. Cincinnati, OH, 45206. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019