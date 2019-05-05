Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Busch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Busch


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Paul Busch Obituary
Paul Busch

Union - Paul Robert Busch, 75, of Union, KY, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. Paul was born in Covington, KY on September 22, 1943 to the late Camillus and Blanche Busch. During his life, Paul worked many years in Sales with Joseph Cadillac after a career with R.L. Polk, and was a member of St. Pius X Church. All of Paul's siblings preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Marilyn Busch (nee Rohling), son Robert Paul Busch and his wife Victoria Starr-Busch, grandson Griffin Starr, and many other loving family members. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 5pm until 7pm at St. Pius X Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation and begin at 7pm. The interment will take place at St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions can be sent to the , 2808 Reading Rd. Cincinnati, OH, 45206. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.