Paul C. Brinkman
West Chester, OH - 89, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Lucille (nee Englert) for 67 years, devoted father of Dave (Marcia), Dan, Debbie (late John), Donna (late John) and Doreen (Gary), loving grandpa of 11 and great-grandpa of 13, dear brother of 8. Retired from the US Army and Roadway Trucking after 20 years. Visitation at St. John the Evangelist Church, 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester, OH 45069 on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be sent to or . For more details visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 15, 2019