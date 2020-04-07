Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
St. Cecilia Church
Oakley, OH
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
Graceland Cemetery
Sidney, OH
View Map
Paul C. Wagner


1952 - 2020
Paul C. Wagner Obituary
Paul C. Wagner

- - Paul Christopher Wagner, 67, of Cincinnati passed away peacefully at his Oakley home on April 4, 2020. He was born June 17, 1952 in Lima, Ohio and was the son of Jerry Wagner Jr. and Marianne (nèe Castellini) Wagner who preceded him in death. Paul's surviving family includes his loving and devoted wife, Christine (nèe Sebak) Wagner; son Christopher (Jessica) Wagner; daughter Jessica (Chris) Smith; two granddaughters, Victoria and Claudia; siblings Jerry (Deana) Wagner III and Mary Ellen (nèe Wagner) Slover of Cincinnati, and Steve (Cheryl) Wagner of Sidney, Ohio. He is also survived by his loving aunts Claire, Judy, Alice, Lucia and Susie, uncle Bob, nieces, nephews and many cousins. Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately on Wednesday, April 8th at St. Cecilia Church in Oakley, burial at the Wagner family site at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio on Thursday, April 9th. Donations may be made in Paul's memory to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, 45263 or St. Cecelia Church, 3105 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, 45209. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
