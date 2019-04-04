Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Owensville United Methodist Church
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Owensville United Methodist Church
Paul Carlier Obituary
Paul Carlier

Batavia - Paul J. Carlier, 82, passed April 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Darlene Carlier. Loving father of Bryan Carlier. Brother of Jerry (Marie/Beatrice) Carlier, Carolyn (Robert) Farrell, Lawrence (Mary Jane/Joan) Carlier, Barbara (George) Carl, and Michael (Janet) Carlier. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on April 5th from 5 to 9 pm at Owensville United Methodist Church and to services February 6th at 10 AM at Owensville United Methodist Church. Evans Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 4, 2019
