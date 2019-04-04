|
Paul Carlier
Batavia - Paul J. Carlier, 82, passed April 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Darlene Carlier. Loving father of Bryan Carlier. Brother of Jerry (Marie/Beatrice) Carlier, Carolyn (Robert) Farrell, Lawrence (Mary Jane/Joan) Carlier, Barbara (George) Carl, and Michael (Janet) Carlier. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on April 5th from 5 to 9 pm at Owensville United Methodist Church and to services February 6th at 10 AM at Owensville United Methodist Church. Evans Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 4, 2019