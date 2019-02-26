Services
Searcy & Strong Funeral Home
Kentucky 11
Booneville, KY 41314
(606) 593-5123
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
Newport, KY
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Indian Creek Church
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Indian Creek Church
Booneville - Mr. Paul Chester Baker, 83, passed away February 22, 2019 at the Cincinnati V.A. Medical Center following a long illness.

He was born June 6, 1935 in Owsley County, Kentucky and was the son of the late Letcher and Bessie Baker and was the widower of Regina Miller Baker. He was a retired school teacher, a city Commissioner of Newport, KY, a member of the Masonic Lodge, 32 Degree Shiner and a member of the Community Family Church of Independence, Kentucky.

Mr. Baker is survived by two sons, Mr. Paul L. Baker of Newport, Kentucky and Mr. Ronald Edward Baker and wife Marsha of Zenia, Ohio, one grandson, Jeremy A. Baker of Newport, Kentucky, three great children and one great, great grandchild. Two sisters Mrs. Margaret Youtsey of Manchester, KY and Mrs. Elizabeth Couch of Oneida, KY, two sister-in-laws, Mrs. Phyllis Baker Thomas of Manchester, KY and Mrs. Lela Jan Baker of Scottsburg, Indiana and several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Letcher and Bessie Baker, wife Regina Baker, grandson Brandon Baker and three brothers Letcher Jr., Robert Charles and Harlan Baker and two brother-in-laws Ernest Youtsey and Troy Couch and two nephews Glen Couch and Pearl Scott Couch.

Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 26th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Newport, KY. He will be buried in Eastern Kentucky where he was born with visitation from 10:00-12:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, with the funeral following the visitation at 12:00 p.m. at the Indian Creek Church, 2024 West Booneville, KY

Searcy & Strong Funeral Home in Booneville, KY in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 26, 2019
