Paul D. Bollman
Paul D. Bollman beloved father of Jacob, Benjamin and Mary Bollman, devoted brother of Marie (Ken) Cartolano, Katherine (Marvin) Conley, Elizabeth (Allen) Chelgren, Roland (Sharon), Stephen (Michelle), Donald (Melanie), Joseph (Michelle), and the late Michelle Donata Bollman, former husband of Beth Bollman, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Died Nov. 4, 2019. Age 53 yrs. Resident of Anderson Twp., Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Anderson Twp. on Fri. Nov. 8, at 10 AM. Friends may visit at Guardian Angels Church Gathering Space, Mt. Washington on Thur. from 5-7 PM. Memorials to . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019