Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Degolyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Degolyer

Add a Memory
Paul Degolyer Obituary
Paul Degolyer

Alexandria - Paul Anthony DeGolyer, 66, of Alexandria, KY passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital on October 14, 2019. Paul proudly served in the United States Navy. He was a welder at Logistic Services. He was a member of Norwood Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rites and 32 Degrees. He was one of the kindest men you would have ever met. He handled every situation that he was dealt head on and never complained. He was the son of William and Mildred (Singleton) DeGolyer who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his brothers; Jim and Troy DeGolyer and sister; Judy Mead. He is survived by his wife; Sherry (Morgan) DeGolyer. Sons; Paul Anthony Jr. and Scott (Shawn) DeGolyer and Chuck (Brenda) Matthews. Daughters; Tisha Reynolds and Teresa Abbott. Sisters; Veronica Davis and Yvonne Clemens. Along with 18 Grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home from 4pm-8pm. Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10am at the funeral home. Dr. Tom Wilkes will be officiating. Burial will follow at Alexandria Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now