Paul Donald Rosing
Ft. Wright - Paul Donald "Don" Rosing, 82, of Ft. Wright, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Woodcrest Nursing Home in Elsmere. He retired as an Automotive Service Manager after many years. He was previously employed by Tri-county Volkswagen and Ande Chevrolet. Don grew up in West Covington where he attended St. Ann's Elementary School and he graduated from Covington Catholic High School. Don was a member of St. Agnes Church in Ft. Wright. He loved cars and was a member of the Hot Rod Club. Mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed family vacations to St. Pete Beach, FL and manning the grill for Sunday family dinners. Don was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Rosing, daughter, Susan Kramer, brother, Robert Rosing and sister, Carol Blom. Survivors include his children, Beverly (Jay) Furnish of Crescent Springs, Peggy (Marty) Disibio of Villa Hills, Donny (Jill) Rosing of Ft. Mitchell, Chris (Sara) Rosing of Portland, Oregon, 17 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Visitation is on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 9:30 AM until the hour of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM all in St. Agnes Church, Ft. Wright. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 24, 2020.