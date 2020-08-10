Paul E Henderson
Western Hills - Paul E Henderson, beloved husband of the late Florence Schick Henderson, loving father of David (Pat) Henderson and Paulette (Bob) Bien, grandfather of Jeff (Becky) Henderson, John (Catey) Henderson, Jason (Kelly) Bien and Shannon (Rob) Dunham, great grandfather of Nate, Maren, Wyatt and Mae Henderson, Kyle, Austin and Francie Bien, Colton, Bryce and Allie Dunham, brother of the late Anna Klein. WW II Army Veteran. Retired from Gibson Greeting Cards. Died, Sunday, August 9, 2020 age 99. Friends are invited to the funeral mass, Friday, 11:00 AM, St Simon the Apostle Church. Per Archdioceses regulations, social distancing is expected. Masks are required. Burial, with Military Honors, to follow in St Mary Cemetery-St Bernard. Please make donations to Honor Flight Tri-State, 8627 Calumet Way, Cincinnati (45249). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com