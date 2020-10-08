Paul E. Kolthoff
Cincinnati - Paul E. Kolthoff, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 87. He was the beloved husband of Willa Kolthoff (nee Meale) for 61 years, loving father of Keith (Diane) Kolthoff, Kim (Bruce) Rice, Kevin Kolthoff, and the late Craig Kolthoff, cherished grandfather of Megan, Jamie, and Allie Kolthoff, loved brother of the late Marge (Miles) Poehner and the late Elsie (Glenn) Roosa, treasured uncle of Elaine (Art) Frazier, and dear brother-in-law of Jim (Susan) Meale. Paul was also 1 of 3 original owners of the Deer Park Deli. Visitation Mon. Oct. 12th from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM, both at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5433 Madison Rd. (45227). In lieu of flowers memorials requested to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the American Kidney Fund. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com