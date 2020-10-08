1/
Paul E. Kolthoff
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Paul E. Kolthoff

Cincinnati - Paul E. Kolthoff, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 87. He was the beloved husband of Willa Kolthoff (nee Meale) for 61 years, loving father of Keith (Diane) Kolthoff, Kim (Bruce) Rice, Kevin Kolthoff, and the late Craig Kolthoff, cherished grandfather of Megan, Jamie, and Allie Kolthoff, loved brother of the late Marge (Miles) Poehner and the late Elsie (Glenn) Roosa, treasured uncle of Elaine (Art) Frazier, and dear brother-in-law of Jim (Susan) Meale. Paul was also 1 of 3 original owners of the Deer Park Deli. Visitation Mon. Oct. 12th from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM, both at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5433 Madison Rd. (45227). In lieu of flowers memorials requested to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the American Kidney Fund. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
OCT
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Memories & Condolences
