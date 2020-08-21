Paul E. Zentgraf
Cincinnati - Paul passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, over a week after celebrating his 87th birthday on August 4th. Devoted husband to Barbara (nee Heitzler) for 64 years, loving father to Mark (Terri), Laura Martin (Kevin), and Darin (Yangling - Ceci), and proud grandfather to Brian, Hannah, Alex, Jonathan, and Connor. Paul is predeceased by his older brother Ernst and older sister Shirley, and survived by sister Jeanne, all happy children of their parents Paul Ernst and Wilma. These are just a few of the countless lives he deeply touched. Born in 1933, Paul was raised in Cincinnati and lived here for most of his life, he graduated from Hughes High School and the Central Academy of Commercial Art in Walnut Hills. Paul served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958, during which Barb and Paul lived in New Jersey. He was a member of the Cincinnati Art Club and worked for GE Aviation as an Illustrator for 20 years. Paul shared his love of art with his wonderful wife, and both loved to travel. Some of their favorite places included England, France, Italy and the American Southwest most of all - giving inspiration for many works of art. Paul carried a genuine, humble, and happy attitude in his long, amazing life. Visitation will be at Hodapp funeral home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45224 from 1pm - 2pm on Tuesday August 25th, with the memorial service starting at 2pm. Donations may be made to: Cincinnati Art Club, 1021 Parkside Place, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202. Condolences at Hodappfuneralhome.com