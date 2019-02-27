|
Paul Grimm
Ft. Thomas - Grimm, Paul, beloved husband of 44 years to Margie (nee Guidugli) Grimm. Devoted father of Jill (Jason) McGlone, Abby (Jeb) Kessinger, Rob Grimm II and Josh (Colleen) Grimm. Loving grandfather of Millie, Maeve, Jeb Jr., Lucy, Violet, Olivia, Maya and Macy. Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Roselea (nee Hair) Grimm, grandson, Francis and sister, Pam Deatherage. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends. Paul enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. He was an ordinary man with extraordinary love. He loved spending time with his family, camping, and listening to music. He loved to problem solve and could fix just about anything. He employed these skills in the years he was a member of Pipefitters Local 392. He founded and successfully ran M & M Mechanical, Inc. In his retirement, Paul frequently attended events for and with his grandchildren and children. He will be remembered for his many wonderful qualities including his good advice, direct manor, dry humor and steadfast heart. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the age 66. Visitation at Holy Spirit Church, 825 Washington Ave., on Friday (March 1) from 5:00 pm until Memorial Mass at 7:00 pm with Msgr. William Cleves officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Down Syndrome Association of Greater of Cincinnati, 4623 Wesley Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45212 or by their website https://secure.donorpro.com/dsagc. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 27, 2019