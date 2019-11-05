Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Ft. Mitchell, KY
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Ft. Mitchell, KY
Cincinnati - Paul Yvon Robert Hurier of Cincinnati passed away on Nov. 4, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Born to Victor Georges and Hélène Marie (nee: Pierron) Hurier in Nantes, France. Preceded in death by wife Constance Mary (nee: Franer, d.1993) & brothers Christian, René & Michel. Survived by children Francis, Raphael, Gabriel, Damien, Natalie, Philip, Vincent & Jean-Luc, 16 grandchildren, and brother Claude. Beloved, loving, hard-working, selfless, cheerful, devoted. Visitation on Nov. 7, 8-10am at Blessed Sacrament Church, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Mass to follow at 10am. Condolences at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
