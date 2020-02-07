|
Paul J. Goertemoeller
Cincinnati, OH - Beloved son of the late Martin and Mary (nee Engler) Goertemoeller. Loving brother of the late Mary Ann (Raymond) Conroy, Delores (Joseph) Fay and Martin "Bud" (Nancy) Goertemoeller, Jr. Dear uncle of Barb, Chris (Sue), Jim (Ginny), Jack (Tina), Dave (Mary) and the late Mike (survived by Dee) Fay; Mark (Nancy), Don (Mary Ellen), Gary Conroy; David (Vicki) Goertemoeller, Debbie (Pete) Looby, Jim (Kathy) Goertemoeller and Ann Hudepohl. Also survived by numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews. Passed away February 6, 2020 at age 85. Visitation to be at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, 45224, Monday, February 10th from 8:30 AM until 9:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. James Church, 3565 Hubble Rd., White Oak, 45247, at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. James Church. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020