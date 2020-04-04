Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Middendorf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. Middendorf


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Paul J. Middendorf Obituary
Paul J. Middendorf

Green Twp. - Beloved husband of Peggy Middendorf, loving father of Peggy (Donald) Mackay, Mary (David) Lehner, Paul (Deborah) Middendorf and Karen Middendorf, dear grandfather of Adam, Megan, Robert, Richard, Thomas, Dakota, Paul III, Caitlyn, Craig, Steven, Kyle, Stephanie, Chelsey and great-grandfather of Meredith, brother of Mary Ann (Orville) Daley, Clement Jr. (Linda) Middendorf, Helen Reffit and the late Richard Middendorf, beloved son of the late Clement Sr. and Anna Marie Middendorf, dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Thursday, April 2. 2020. Services will be held at a later date. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -