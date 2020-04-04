|
Paul J. Middendorf
Green Twp. - Beloved husband of Peggy Middendorf, loving father of Peggy (Donald) Mackay, Mary (David) Lehner, Paul (Deborah) Middendorf and Karen Middendorf, dear grandfather of Adam, Megan, Robert, Richard, Thomas, Dakota, Paul III, Caitlyn, Craig, Steven, Kyle, Stephanie, Chelsey and great-grandfather of Meredith, brother of Mary Ann (Orville) Daley, Clement Jr. (Linda) Middendorf, Helen Reffit and the late Richard Middendorf, beloved son of the late Clement Sr. and Anna Marie Middendorf, dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Thursday, April 2. 2020. Services will be held at a later date. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020