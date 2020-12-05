Paul J "Tubby" Robinette
Paul J "Tubby" Robinette, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 29, 2020 from pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife Liz, brother, Patrick (JoAnn) Robinette and sister, Irene Amann. Loving daughters Lissa (Brian) Shackelford and Patti Craig; stepchildren Doug Reynolds, Angela Gresham and Jamie (John Messmer) Reynolds. He was proceeded in death by his parents O'Kyle and Eloise nee Schindler along with brother in law Daniel Amann and stepdaughter Kristina Brossart. Grandpa Tubby was adored by his grandchildren Stephanie, Jake, Jessica, Cary, Carson, Alex, Jenna, Breeana, Emma and great grandchildren Andi, Eloise, Jaxson, Jude, Louis and June. Along with three nieces, a nephew and so very many wonderful friends. Long time enthusiastic member of the Cheviot Fireman Association and served as president for several terms. Highly successful at both work and play. He retired at 57 from a successful career as an independent Allstate agent and spent his retirement spending winters in warmer climates. Anytime you would leave he would always say "Parting is a sad time but a necessary time" or on the phone drag out "Bye Bye". We love our Tubby we do, we do and he will be greatly missed!
Donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati