Paul Joseph Miller
Petersburg - Paul Joseph Miller, 65, passed away Wednesday November 27, 2019 at St Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. Paul worked in supplier engineering for Toyota for 31 years. He grew up in Detroit Michigan and played semi-pro hockey for the Detroit Redwings. He was a proud grandfather who adored his grandkids. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Russell & Marilou Miller and brother Kevin Miller. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Linda Miller, daughter Kelley (Dustin) Deck, brother Michael (Karen) Miller and brother Brian (Ann-Marie) Miller. Also surviving are grandchildren Benjamin, Nicholas and Julia. A memorial mass will be held Monday December 9th, 2019 at 10am at St Timothy Church in Union. A reception will follow at 11171 War Admiral Dr. Union KY 41091.Memorial contributions can be made to St Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Rd. Edgewood KY, 41017. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019