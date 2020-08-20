1/1
Paul Joseph "Stu" Stuntebeck
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Joseph "Stu" Stuntebeck

Independence - Paul Joseph "Stu" Stuntebeck, 87 of Independence, Kentucky passed away on August 19, 2020 at Charter Senior Living, Edgewood, Kentucky.He was born November 17, 1932 in Cincinnati, OH to Daniel B. and Florence (Hibbler) Stuntebeck. Stu was a Marketing Sales Rep. with American Airlines. After retirement he started the Stuntebeck Ad Speciality Company. Member of St. John's Catholic Church, Covington and the Northern Kentucky Golf Association. Stu was a proud Marine Veteran of the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daughter, Susan Lawrence, Sister, Betty Rambler, and Brothers, Mark and Dan Stuntebeck. Stu is survived by his Daughters, Lisa (Dave) Witzgall, Kathy (Chuck) Simpson, and Holly Miller, Sons, Tony (Lori) Stuntebeck and Tom (Teresa) Stuntebeck, Son-in-law, Perry Lawrence, Sisters, Heloise Pelgen and Mercy Leopold, Companion Sue Wolnitzek, 14 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, August 24th. 10:30 am at St. John Catholic Church, Covington, with Rev. G. Michael Greer, officiating. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Due to Covid-19, social distancing and masks are required. Memorials are requested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Rd., Edgewood, Kentucky 41017 or to American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., Suite 104, Louisville, Kentucky 40223. DOBBLING, MUEHLENKAMP-ERSCHELL FUNERAL HOME caring for Stu and his family.










To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dobbling Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved