Paul "Carroll" Kloeker
Alexandria - Paul "Carroll" Kloeker, 95, of Alexandria, passed away on May 26, 2020 at the Seasons at Alexandria. Carroll was a Plant Supervisor with Frank's Tea and Spice in Cincinnati. He was a WWII US Navy Veteran, a member of the American Legion Post #239 in Lawrenceburg, IN, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Lawrenceburg, IN, and he was a KY Colonel. Carroll was a longtime resident of Hidden Valley Lake in Lawrenceburg, he loved boating, golfing, and horse racing. Carroll was also a Mutual Clerk at Churchill Downs for years. Carroll was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes (Steffen) Kloeker, his son, James Kloeker, his sisters Mary Lizette Kloeker, Rosemary Dearwester, Mirella Fulmer, and Mary Jo Kiely, his brothers William Kloeker, Jr., Cyril "Smokey" Kloeker, Matthew "Red" Kloeker, Mark "Corky" Kloeker and the Reverend Jude Kloeker. Paul is survived by his daughter, Judy (and the late Larry) Livingston, his son, Jeff Kloeker, his sister, Natalie "Pudgie" Gosney, and his brother, John "Mouse" (Joann) Kloeker. Carroll is also survived by his grandchildren, Mike Livingston, Lori McGrath, Tim Livingston, Paul Kloeker, Steven Kloeker, Erik Kloeker, Katie Moore and Chris Kloeker, 10 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and daughter-in-laws Marsha Kloeker and Nancy Fessler. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Monday, June 1, 2020 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at St. Mary Church, Alexandria, KY. Entombment will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8246 East Main Street Alexandria, KY 41001, or Cincinnati Children's Hospital Nephrology Department 3333 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45229. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 28 to May 31, 2020.