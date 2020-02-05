|
|
Paul Koeninger Sr.
Alexandria - Paul E. Koeninger Sr., 79, of Alexandria, passed away comfortably surrounded by his family at home on February 4, in Alexandria, KY. He was a gas service technician with Duke Energy for 38 years. Paul was a member of St. Mary of Assumption in Alexandria, Ky. Paul loved the casinos, bingo and spending time watching grandchildren play sports. He was preceded in death by his Father, John P. Koeninger, Mother, Frances (Enzweiler) Koeninger, Great-Grandchildren, Leilah Grace and Logan Curtis, Brothers, Jack and Charles Koeninger, Sisters, Dorothy Grothaus and Mary Fritsch. Paul is survived by his loving Wife of 61 years, Carol Koeninger of Alexandria, KY, Son, Paul (Joni) Koeninger, Jr., Son, Gary Koeninger, Daughter, Kimberley (David) Faeth, Daughter, Colleen (James) Koeninger, Son, Ronald (Pamela) Koeninger, survived by 15 Grandchildren and 19 Great-Grandchildren. Brother, Earl Koeninger, Sister, Margaret Fritsch. Visitation 9:30 am to 11:30 am, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish, (825 Washington Ave, Newport, KY 41071) with mass to follow at 11:30 am. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky immediately following the ceremony. A Celebration of Paul's life will be held from 1:00pm until 4:00pm in the school gymnasium. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be shared at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020