Union - PAUL HAROLD KRAMER passed away peacefully with his wife and daughters by his side on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 83. Paul is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elma (Wink) Hornbeck Kramer; children Sherry Stapleton (Jeff), Karen Spencer, and Lisa Kramer; 7 grandchildren Brandi Glaza, Kristen Clifton, Eric Elders, Casey Spencer, Elle Stapleton, Sydney Fitzpatrick, Rachel Fitzpatrick; and 6 great-grandchildren Cally Glaza, Chloe Glaza, Ava Clifton, Lincoln Spencer, Tommy Clifton and Braxton Clifton. Paul was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Alvina Kramer; brothers Tom, Don and Bob; sisters Pat, Carole and Joyce; and his infant son Mark Scott Kramer. Paul served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1959. He spent over 30 years working for the U.S. Postal Service, most notably as a fingerprint and handwriting analyst, and more than 10 years at the Kentucky Lottery analyzing lottery tickets. He continued to use his expertise as a fingerprint and handwriting analyst working with private agencies as recently as a week before he became ill. Paul's many attributes included his always dry sense of humor, outgoing personality, love for his family and friends, his love of Halloween and sharing it with his grandchildren, optimism, strong work ethic, and meticulous organizational skills but one of his greatest passions was his passion for baseball. Paul selflessly dedicated his time for over 50 years promoting baseball for local area youth including the Dixie Area Knothole Baseball League, the Greater Cincinnati Knothole Baseball Association and has served on the Kid Glove Committee in affiliation with the Cincinnati Reds for over 50 years raising funds for baseball equipment for local baseball and softball teams. Paul has two baseball fields named in his honor: Paul Kramer Field at Schmidt Field Complex on Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio and Paul Kramer Field at St. Henry High School in Erlanger, Kentucky. Services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Henry Catholic Church, 3813 Dixie Highway, Elsmere, Kentucky. The family will receive visitors from 9:00 - 12:00 with a service at 12:00. Masks and social distancing will be required. The service will be streamed live here https://youtu.be/LZKGLaTG_dI
if you prefer to attend virtually. There will be no reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Powell Crosley, Jr. Amateur Baseball Fund, P.O. Box 18313, Erlanger, KY 41018. Online condolences can be left at www.LinnemannFuneralHomes.com
