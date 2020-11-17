1/1
Villa Hills - Paul L. Kohl, 87, of Villa Hills, KY, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Madonna Manor. Paul was born in Covington, KY to the late Leo Charles and Lorraine (Buhr) Kohl. Paul graduated from Xavier High School, served in the US Army and graduated from Xavier University. He is a Kentucky Colonel, and a retired executive with Western and Southern Life. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Peg (Geaslen) Kohl, daughters Nancy Kohl Hoffman (Jerry) and Deborah Kohl Kremer (Nick), grandchildren Emily Moore (Jerad), Drew Hoffman (Kristi), Christopher Hoffman (Courtney), Ellie Kremer and Paul Kremer, great-grandchildren Mason Moore, Eloise Hoffman, and Harper Hoffman, and his sister Norma Frede. Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending memorial contributions to The Gary Heidrich Fund c/o Redwood Rehabilitation Center 71 Orphanage Road., Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
