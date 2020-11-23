1/1
Fort Thomas - Paul L. Lankisch, Sr. (Lank), 82, of Ft. Thomas, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020. Paul graduated from Newport Catholic High School in 1955 and was a faithful member of St. Catherine of Siena Parish, where he sang in the choir for 58 years. Paul served as the purchasing agent for the City of Ft. Thomas for 35 years and retired in 2000. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed watching sports, old movies, bowling and golfing with old friends. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Rose Ann (Knochelmann) Lankisch, sons Paul (Karen) Lankisch, Jr., Tim (Karen) Lankisch, daughters, Mary (Craig) Miller, and Sue (Gary) Greis, 12 granddaughters, 3 grandsons, 5 great grandchildren, and sister Joyce Sturm. He was preceded in death by parents Paul A. and Norma Lankisch, sister Joan Linz and great grandson, Stephen Watters. A private visitation and Mass will be held at St Catherine of Siena Church in Ft. Thomas. Memorials may be made to Newport Central Catholic High School, 13 Carothers Rd., Newport, KY or St. Catherine of Siena Church, 1803 N. Ft. Thomas Ave. Ft. Thomas, Ky. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Paul and his family. Special condolences and memories may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com.








MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
