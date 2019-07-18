|
Paul L. Tagher, M.D.
Walton - Paul L. Tagher M.D. died peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Paul was Florence's 1st Pediatrician and was well known for his tenderness and nurturing care of thousand of patients until his retirement at the age of 80. He was on staff at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Christ Hospital, and St. Elizabeth Hospital and was beloved by the community for his steadfast devotion to his patients and his advocacy for a higher standard of care for newborns. He enjoyed gardening, hiking, spending time with his family, and most of all had a thirst for knowledge and a love of nature.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Tagher; sons, Paul Tagher (May), Marc Tagher (Sandy), Dr. Robert Tagher (Gannon); daughters, Mimi Tagher (Mary Ellen Moore), Michele Ciolino (Bob) all of Walton, KY; step-daughters, Heather Struck (Jay) of Union, KY and Lisa Warner (Ernie) of Louisville, KY; first wife, Mary Rita Jordan and 12 grandchildren.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm at Linnemann Family Funeral Homes and Event Center, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A memorial mass will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Timothy Church, 10272 US 42, Union, KY 41091. Burial will be at Richwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the R.C. Durr YMCA's Scholarship Fund or their Livestrong Program for cancer survivors, 5874 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005.
