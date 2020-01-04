Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Stine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Leroy Stine


1934 - 2020
Paul Leroy Stine Obituary
Paul Leroy Stine

Fort Thomas - Paul Leroy Stine, 85 of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky passed away on January 2, 2020 at Ivy Woods Health Care & Rehab Center,Covington, KY. Paul was born September 25, 1934 in Newport, KY to Henry and Mary Paul Stine. Paul was a graduate of Newport High School. He was a salesman with Inmont Co.(BASF) Cincinnati. He was a member of St. Therese Church, Southgate. Paul loved wood working and an avid fan of UK. Paul is survived by David and Deborah Stine, Mary Lou Stine, Grandson, Alex (Brittany) Gilbert, 2 Great Grandchildren, Declan and William. Visitation will be 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, Monday, January 6, 2020 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky with the service to follow at 1:00 pm with Msgr. William F. Cleves, officiating. Entombment will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the . Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
