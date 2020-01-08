Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
St. Agnes Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Agnes Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Louis McDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Louis McDonald Obituary
Paul Louis McDonald

Florence - Paul Louis McDonald, age 76, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020. He was a retired postmaster at the Boone Co. Post Office and a member of St. Agnes Parish. Paul honorably served our country as a member of the United States Navy during Vietnam. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Joan McDonald (nee Lutz); sons, Brennan McDonald and Kevin McDonald. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mildred McDonald; brother, Fr. Charles McDonald (2015). Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Agnes Church from 11:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial begins at 12:30 PM. Middendorf Funeral Home Ft. Wright are serving the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017 and/or Kenton County Animal Shelter 1020 Mary Laidley Rd, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Middendorf Funeral Home
Download Now